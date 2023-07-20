Former minister Ramachandra Reddy passes away at 81

Former Minister Chilkuri Ramachandra Reddy passed away while undergoing treatment at the NIMS, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Adilabad: Former Minister Chilkuri Ramachandra Reddy passed away while undergoing treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science, Hyderabad on Thursday. He was 81.

Reddy suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to NIMS, where he breathed his last on Thursday. He was a senior leader of the Congress from the erstwhile Adilabad district. He was a four-time MLA from the Adilabad Assembly constituency. He won from Adilabad segment in 1983, 1989, 2009 and 2012.

