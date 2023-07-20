Thursday, Jul 20, 2023
Home | News | Former Minister Ramachandra Reddy Passes Away At 81

Former minister Ramachandra Reddy passes away at 81

Former Minister Chilkuri Ramachandra Reddy passed away while undergoing treatment at the NIMS, Hyderabad on Thursday.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:01 PM, Thu - 20 July 23
Former minister Ramachandra Reddy passes away at 81
Former minister Ramachandra Reddy

Adilabad: Former Minister Chilkuri Ramachandra Reddy passed away while undergoing treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science, Hyderabad on Thursday. He was 81.

Reddy suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to NIMS, where he breathed his last on Thursday. He was a senior leader of the Congress from the erstwhile Adilabad district. He was a four-time MLA from the Adilabad Assembly constituency. He won from Adilabad segment in 1983, 1989, 2009 and 2012.

Related News

Latest News