Former MLA complains against Revanth Reddy for derogatory comments on Peddamma Temple

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:17 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

File Photo: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy P Vishnuvardhan Reddy alleged that Revanth Reddy had made derogatory comments against the iconic Peddamma Temple in Jubilee Hills, saying a rape had taken place recently on its premises.

Hyderabad: Former Jubilee Hills legislator P Vishnuvardhan Reddy has on Saturday lodged a complaint against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy alleging that the latter had made derogatory comments against the iconic Peddamma Temple in Jubilee Hills, saying a rape had taken place recently on its premises.

In his complaint to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Banjara Hills, Reddy, who is also the chairman and founder trustee of the temple, said the Congress leader’s comments were absurd and baseless and requested action against him for the same.

The Jubilee Hills police are verifying the facts in the complaint.

