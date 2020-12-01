Former TDP MP fined Rs.100 cr for illegal mining

The officials are also preparing ground to seize his properties if he failed to pay the penalty

Amaravati: Former MP of Telugu Desam Party JC Diwakar Reddy on Tuesday was fined Rs.100 crore by the mining department for illegal mining.

The officials are also preparing ground to seize his properties if he failed to pay the penalty.

Already, the MP and his brother JC Prabhakar Reddy are facing charges with respect to the fraud in their travel agencies.

The officials found that the members of the JC family indulged in irregularities in the name of Trishul Cement Factory. They had allegedly indulged in illegal mining to an extent of 14 lakh metric tonnes of limestone. More, the permits for the cement unit were obtained in the name of their domestic helps but were later transferred to the JC family members, it is said.

