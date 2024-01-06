Former Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan meets Revanth Reddy

EL Narsimhan served as the first Governor of Telangana, and later succeeded by the current Governor Dr Soundararajan in 2019.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:29 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan paid a courtesy all on CM Revanth Reddy at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Saturday.

During the meeting, symbolising respect and gratitude, Revanth Reddy honoured him with a shawl and a bouquet of flowers.

Known for his close association with former Telangana CM KCR, Narasimhan shared a deep bond with him. KCR once expressed that Narasimhan treated him like a younger brother.