Formula E Race track works: Traffic diversions at Necklace road on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:39 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued an advisory in view of Formula E Race track civil works at Necklace Road. The advisory will be in force from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am the next day.

Traffic from Ambedkar statue (Tank Bund/Liberty) and taking right turn at Telugu Thalli flyover towards Necklace Road rotary will be diverted at Telugu Thalli junction towards Iqbal Minar and further proceed through Mint Compound lane towards Necklace Rotary/Khairtabad flyover.

Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Telugu Thalli and taking left turn towards Necklace Rotary/NTR Marg will be diverted at Mint Compound towards Necklace Rotary/Khairatabad flyover. Vehicles from Khairtabad flyover towards Telugu Thalli will be diverted at Necklace Rotary towards Mint Compound lane/Iqbal Minar.

The NTR Garden will be closed this Sunday due to the road works.