Forts, quarries, crocodile sanctuary become wedding shoot hotspots in Mancherial

The traditional scenes of brides and grooms posing for wedding photographs at home or at the venue are fading into memory. Instead, they are now seeking more adventurous and unique locations.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 13 April 2024, 06:22 PM

A would-be bride and groom shoot their pre-wedding moments at an irrigation tank abutting to the ancient Gandhari Khilla near Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal. Photo: Santosh Padala

Mancherial: Gone are the days where brides and grooms got their wedding photographs clicked at home and the wedding venue. From forts to abandoned quarries, and even a crocodile sanctuary, are among the newest wedding photo-shoot hotspots in Mancherial now.

The historic Gandhari Khilla at Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal, abandoned limestone quarry of Mancherial Cement Company near Gadpur village in Hajipur mandal, the downstream of Sripada Sagar Yellampalli irrigation project at Gudipet in Hajipur mandal, the Nandanavanam children’s park in Naspur, a crocodile wildlife sanctuary at Sivvaram in Jaipur mandal and forests on the peripherals of Kawal Tiger Reserve in Jannaram mandal have become sought after destinations for pre-wedding photography shoots.

Also Read Man arrested for murdering father in Mancherial

“Of late, brides and grooms are showing interests in visiting scenic tourist spots, ancient forts, forests, parks, riverbeds and streams and some prominent holidaying spots such as Ooty, Kodaikanal as well for their pre-wedding photo-shoots and songs by spending huge amounts,” Javaji Kumara Swamy, an outdoor photographer from Mancherial told ‘Telangana Today’.

Neelakantha and Harika, a would-be couple from Utnoor mandal centre said they chose Gandhari Khilla for their pre-wedding photo-shoot after learning about the beauty of the spot through friends. They spent a day clicking photographs and filming songs at a tank abutting the historical spot.

The bride and groom are charged somewhere between Rs.30,000 and Rs.50,000 for the pre-wedding photo-shoots, which involves transportation of photography equipment, assistants and make-up personnel. The cost of photography for shooting the entire wedding is anywhere between Rs.1 lakh and Rs.6 lakh, depending on quality of output and equipment such as cameras, cranes, screens and trolleys.

Meanwhile, swanky studios meant for pre-wedding photo-shoots have been set up in Luxettipet and Dandepalli mandals. The studios are charging rents on a daily basis.