Foundation stone laid for Central Tribal University in AP

Published Date - 04:41 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Salur: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, along with the union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan, laid the foundation stone for the Rs.834 crore Central Tribal University project to be constructed on a sprawling 561.88 acres in Mentada and Dattijeru mandals of Saluru Assembly constituency in Vizianagaram district here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the project, sanctioned under the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, would be completed in three years to cater to the higher education needs of the tribals.

Noting that the government had given top priority to tribals in education, health, agriculture and social, economic and political arena in a bid to protect them from exploitation, he said that education of world standards would now be within their reach.

Union Minister Pradhan said that the university would help development of tribals in the realm of education.

The Central Tribal University will offer 14 academic courses in English, Sociology, Tribal studies, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Journalism, MBA, MSW at post-graduate level, Artificial Inelligency, Botany, Geology, Tourism and Travel Management, B.Com vocational course at degree level, and short term courses in skill development, vocational and job-oriented courses. Since 2019, the state government had been conducting the classes in the transit campus located in Andhra University old PG Campus buildings at Kondakarakam in Vizianagaram district where 385 students are pursuing their studies.