Foundation stone laid for reconstruction of Basar temple

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy along with Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy laid foundation stone to reconstruction of Basar temple on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that efforts were being made to develop the ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam of Basar as a major pilgrim centre of Telangana. He along with Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy laid foundation stone to reconstruction of the shrine on Friday.

Reddy said that a master plan was prepared to renovate the abode of goddess Saraswathi as per Agama Shastra. He stated that Shringeri Mutt pontiff Sri Bharathi Theertha Mahaswami and his successor Vidhushekhar Bharathi Teertha Swami verified the plan and gave their nod. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would commence the works of the reconstruction soon.

The minister informed that Rs 50 crore was granted to develop the shrine. Various works worth Rs 8 crore have already been completed. In addition to that, Rao was requested to sanction Rs 50 crore. Reconstruction of main temple, building sancta sanctorum with black stones, creation of a structure for Mahalaxmi deity, a mandapam, reinstallation of a Shivalayam, Raj Gopurams or monumental entrances on four directions, Dwajasthambam or flagstaff, etc., would be taken up soon.

Collector K Varun Reddy, executive officer of the temple Vijayarama Rao and many others were present.

