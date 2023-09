Man electrocuted in Khammam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:48 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Khammam: A man was electrocuted at Bhimavaram village of Sathupalli mandal in the district on Monday. The deceased, A Venkateswar Rao (28) suffered electric shock and died on the spot while saving his mother from electric shock at his residence.

