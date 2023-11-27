Four held for attack on Nampally woman candidate

On a complaint made by the victim the police had registered a case and nabbed the four persons.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: Four persons who had allegedly attacked a woman who is contesting from Nampally constituency as an independent candidate were nabbed by the Asifnagar police on Monday.

The persons Mohd Moosa (42), Syed Sikandar (39), Mohammed Aleem (43) and Hasin Bin Gafoor (44), all workers of a political party had attacked Anjum, when she had gone to a house at Muradnagar on Sunday evening and snatched away her mobile phone and cash, Asifnagar Inspector, G Venkateshwarlu, said.

