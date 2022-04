| Four Injured In Mishap On Tolichowki Flyover

Hyderabad: Four injured in mishap on Tolichowki flyover

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:10 AM, Sat - 9 April 22

Hyderabad: Four persons were injured when a cab driver rammed the car into the road divider on the Tolichowki flyover on Friday night.

According to the police, the cab was on its way from Gachibowli towards Tolichowki when the incident happened.

The police shifted the injured to hospital. A case was booked and investigation is on.

