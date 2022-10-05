| Four Killed In Lightning Strike In Two Incidents In Erstwhile Warangal

Published: Updated On - 10:03 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

Jangaon/Mahabubabad: In a tragic incident, three youngsters aged between 25 and 30 years were killed by a lightning strike when they were partying at a hillock on the outskirts of Sagaram village of Zaffergadh mandal of Jangaon district on Wednesday.

The victims hailed from the nearby Bandauthapur village of Wardhannapet mandal in Warangal district. Two others sustained injuries in the same incident. The victims were identified as Samabaraju, Sai and Shivakrishna. The injured were shifted to the Wardhannapet Community Health Centre (CHC).

All the youths were employees working in Hyderabad and other cities. They came to the village to celebrate Dasara with their families.

In another incident, one Vemula Prashanth of Garla village in Mahabubabad district was killed by a lighting strike at the Pedda Cheruvu. Two others-Vijay and Shekar- sustained injuries in the incident. They were shifted to a hospital in Khammam town.