Four Maoist couriers held, Rs 20 lakh, explosive samples seized

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G in a statement informed that Dummugudem SI P Keshava Rao along with staff and CRPF 141 Bn personnel were conducting vehicle inspections at the village.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:00 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Kothagudem: Police arrested four CPI (Maoist) couriers and seized Rs.20 cash and explosive material from them at Gouraram village of Dummugudem mandal in the district on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G in a statement informed that Dummugudem SI P Keshava Rao along with staff and CRPF 141 Bn personnel were conducting vehicle inspections at the village.

They chased and caught a car which did not stop for the inspection. Upon questioning, the passengers in the car were found to be Maoist couriers and were identified as Kunja Raghuvaran of Bhadrachalam, Pulipati Raviteja of AP, Baireddy Sathish and Ubbanapalli Dinesh Kumar of Chhattisgarh.

The couriers had met Maoist leaders on August 11 and were given Rs.20 lakh to procure explosive material in large quantities to attack police camps. The couriers were also given a gelatin stick, a detonator, two live rounds of ammunition and 0.5 metre cardex wire as a sample for the purchase, the SP said.

OSD T Sai Manohar, Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj, Dummugudem CI Ramesh, SI Keshav Rao, CRPF officials Preetha and RK Chourasia were present.