Four medical colleges sanctioned to erstwhile Karimnagar: Vinod Kumar

Vinod Kumar said while participating in Pattana Pragathi meeting organized by Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar at Padmanatayaka function hall here on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Karimnagar: TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman, B Vinod Kumar informed that four medical colleges have been sanctioned to erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Congress sought to sanction only one medical college for Karimnagar town. But the state government had sanctioned four colleges for Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts.

It was the commitment of the Telangana government, Vinod Kumar said while participating in Pattana Pragathi meeting organized by Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar at Padmanatayaka function hall here on Friday.

When the union government had planned to establish IIIT in Karimnagar, the place, which was now allocated for medical college, was shown to the central team for the establishment of the institution. Unfortunately, IIIT was shifted to Karnataka due to various reasons.

However, the Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao allocated the same site for medical college and classes are going to start from this academic year. Though initially the college was rejected, the Chief Minister took initiative to get permission.

Talking about the development of the town, Vinod Kumar said that engineering graduation studied by the BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalkar helped for the fast development of Karimnagar. Kamalakar could easily identify the problem and take immediate steps to solve it.

Development of Karimangar was materialized only because of the Chief Minister. When Chandrashekhar Rao was union minister, he requested the then Prime Minister Man Mohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi for the sanction of the railway line for Karimnagar.

After becoming the Chief Minister, Chandrashekhar Rao signed his first signature on the GO issued sanctioning Rs 100 crore for the development of Karimnagar.

In order to develop Karimnagar under the smart city programme, they went to Indore city to study the development model. Now, Karimnagar has developed more than that of Indore.

For the Manair River Front project, they went to Ahmedabad to study Sabarmati River Front. Political leaders criticized the government when they promised to develop Karimnagar on the lines of London.

Development was not possible overnight. Were opposition leaders unable to see the cable bridge and Manair River Front project? He questioned.

Informing that 65 percent of the developmental works in the town were completed, he assured to finish the remaining 35 percent soon. It was the responsibility of the corporators to take the development being done by the Chief Minister to the doorsteps of the public.