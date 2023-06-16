Facilities improved in towns after formation of separate Telangana state: Gangula Kamalakar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

File Photo

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar informed that basic facilities, sanitation and greenery were improved in towns after the formation of separate Telangana state.

Pattana Pragathi programme taken up by the state government to develop towns by solving all the problems was yielding good results, he said.

The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar organized a sanitation rally as part of Telangana formation day celebrations on Friday. The Minister along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao flagged off the rally at Ambedkar stadium here.

Later, he participated in a meeting held in Padmanayaka function hall. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that in united Andhra Pradesh, the town had not been developed though rulers had changed every five years. However, a lot of changes were taken place after the formation of a separate state.

40 years ago, there was no change to lay roads and now, no area without road was there in the town. Stating that there was no shortfall for funds, he informed that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has sanctioned about Rs 350 crore for the development of the town since the latter has a special affection on Karimnagar.

Living standards of the local people have also been improved with various initiatives taken by the state government, he said. Promising to work to enhance the self-respect of the people, the Minister wanted the public to reelect Chandrashekhar Rao as Chief Minister once again.