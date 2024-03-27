| Four Minors Consume Drug Pelt Stones At People In Jagtial

Four minors consume drug, pelt stones at people in Jagtial

Besides attacking each other, they hurled stones at the local people who tried to prevent them. Local people alerted the child welfare officials by dialing 1098.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 10:25 PM

Jagtial: Four minor boys created a flutter in Pochammavada of Jagtial town allegedly after consuming a banned drug on Tuesday evening.

Knowing about the incident, child welfare staff rushed to the spot.

While three boys ran away towards Vidhyanagar bypass road, another boy attacked them with stones. Finally, they managed to catch the boy, who was shifted to a rescue home in Karimnagar.