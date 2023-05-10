Four more persons arrested in TSPSC question paper leak case

Special Investigation Team of the Hyderabad police so far arrested 27 persons in TSPSC question paper leak case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Four more persons from different parts of the State were arrested by the Special Investigation Team of the Hyderabad police in connection with the TSPSC question paper leak case.

The four persons arrested were A Sai Babu and M Shiva Kumar of Nagarkurnool district, R Mahesh of Mahabubnagar and P Varun of Khammam district.

The SIT officials said the four persons had purchased AEE question paper from Muralidhar Reddy and Manoj, who were arrested on Monday. The duo had in turn purchased the question paper from Praveen and Rajasekhar by paying Rs 10 lakh and sold it to others.

The SIT so far arrested 27 persons in the case.

Also Read Two more arrested in TSPSC exam paper scam