‘Fraudulent companies heading to TS, thanks to Revanth Reddy’, says Krishank

The State government's decision to entrust the Musi Riverfront Development Project to the Singapore-based Meinhardt Group was a classic example of the scams unfolding in the State to be watched out

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 February 2024, 03:55 PM

Hyderabad: Dubbing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as a scamster closely following the footsteps of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, BRS leader Manne Krishank resented that fraudulent companies were of late making beeline to Telangana to grab projects.

The State government’s decision to entrust the Musi Riverfront Development Project to the Singapore-based Meinhardt Group was a classic example of the scams unfolding in the State to be watched out, he said, pointing out that Meinhardt was accorded top priority during the TDP regime because of its access to Chandrababu Naidu. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was also treading the same path by offering key projects to companies which were involved in deals that were being probed by investigating agencies. The Chief Minister had initially joined hands with the corrupt Gautam Adani and later announced business with the fake Godi India company.

Now the Chief Minster was keen on giving the Musi Riverfront project to Meinhardt, whose directors are absconding in a money laundering case. The group was involved in a scam in Jharkhand. It was also facing a probe in Pakistan for cheating investors.

Also taking strong exception to the outbursts of former MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao against the BRS leaders, he said the BRS was a well organised party with party cadres occupying the frontline of any fight. They would go to any extent to safeguard the party’s interests. The party leadership would not stoop down to the level of relying on hired goons. If Hanumanth Rao was keen on seeking the party ticket to contest from the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency, he could stake a claim for it in his own way, but not by criticizing others, he said.