Free lunch from now at Siddipet library for students, courtesy Harish Rao

T Harish Rao served lunch to nearly 400 youngsters at the library, the lunch will be served at the Minister's expense till the examinations are over

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Siddipet: Hours after promising to serve lunch to aspirants of competitive examinations who were coming to the District Library in Siddipet, Finance Minister T Harish Rao served lunch to nearly 400 youngsters at the library on Tuesday. The lunch will be served at the Minister’s expense till the examinations are over.

The Minister had visited the library on Monday night to see whether students were utilising it properly. After coming to know that over 400 students were coming to the library every day for preparing for examinations, Rao assured them that he would arrange for lunch for them until the examinations were over.

He asked District Libraries Chairman Lakkireddy Prabhakar Reddy and State Nursing Council Member Pala Sairam to start serving lunch to the students from Tuesday, assuring them to bear the expenses.

As Prabhakar Reddy and Sairam started serving lunch on Tuesday afternoon, the aspirants were surprised that the Minister kept his promise within hours. The students said hitherto they had to return home or go to nearby hotels for lunch.

However, with the Minister’s initiative, they could now save that time and money as well and prepare better for the exams, including recruitment tests.

Enquiring whether the library had enough books to help them prepare for different examinations, the Minister assured all facilities at the district library to support government job aspirants and other competitive exam candidates from Siddipet district.

Earlier, Harish Rao had offered free coaching to police jobs and group examination aspirants in Siddipet.