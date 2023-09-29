Free medical tests for all in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday launched the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha programme at his camp office in Tadepalli. The programme will be held for 45 days.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said that the programme would involve everyone–from village level to the District Collector. The village clinics were made available under 10,032 secretariats and each clinic would have two doctors.

“Every village, every home will be screened and free medical tests will be conducted for all. We will assist patients till they are cured,” he stated. He also said that each Primary Health Centre will have an ambulance and if one doctor stayed at the PHC, the other would go into the villages in the ambulance.