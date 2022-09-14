Free Rabies vaccination drive across Hyderabad on September 28

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:50 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

The drive focuses not only on dog health but also on human health by educating people on what to do if they are bitten by a dog.

Hyderabad: Marking World Rabies Day on September 28, a free rabies vaccination drive is organised across the city by Stray Animal Foundation India (SAFI), along with Breath Animal Rescue (AR) home.

Vaccinating dogs is the most effective strategy to prevent Rabies in people. Hence to ensure a safer and a loving environment for both humans and their furry friends, the organisation is aiming to vaccinate at least 1000 stray dogs as part of the drive.

The drive focuses not only on dog health but also on human health by educating people on what to do if they are bitten by a dog.

Vaccinations can be availed through signing in to the official website of SAFI: https://strayanimalfoundationindia.org/rabies-vaccination-drive/. Once signed up, the volunteers from the organisation will arrive in your neighbourhood to vaccinate the dogs. Interested people can also volunteer and donate to the organisation.