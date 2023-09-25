FRS process starts in Govt schools in erstwhile Karimnagar

Published Date - 07:32 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Teachers are capturing the pictures of students with their smartphones and tabs already supplied to all government schools.

Karimnagar: The process to introduce Facial Recognition System (FRS) to record the attendance of students as well as teachers of all government schools has started in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Besides collection of complete details, capturing pictures of students has already started. Teachers are capturing the pictures of students with their smartphones and tabs already supplied to all government schools. In this regard, teachers were also given online training on September 11.

Initially, the attendance of students will be recorded with the help of the FRS app. Later, a similar system will be followed for teachers.

A total of 1,63,271 students are studying in 2,567 schools in erstwhile Karimnagar district. While 57,910 students are pursuing education in 813 schools in Jagtial, 36,859 students are studying in 672 schools in Karimnagar followed by 37,750 students in 511 schools of Rajanna-Sircilla and 30, 752 students in 568 schools in Peddapalli district.

Details of all these students are being collected and uploaded in the FRS mobile app developed by the Directorate of School Education. It is possible to get accurate attendance as well as academic growth of students besides monitoring the implementation of welfare schemes. For this purpose, tabs have already been supplied to all schools.

According to officials, the Education department was also planning to develop a command control centre on the line of police and medical and health departments. All the information collected in the schools would be forwarded to State level officials by interlinking all tabs to the command control centre.

The photos and other details of the students would be uploaded in the app. To get the attendance of students, teachers would scan the faces of students available in the classroom with their smartphones or tabs.

The FRS app available in smartphones or tab would crosscheck the faces of students with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and will give the complete picture of students including present and absent within minutes. The details will be forwarded to school headmaster, district and state level officials.

The app has been made available on Google Playstore. The system is already being implemented in government schools in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.