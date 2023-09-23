Karimnagar police destroy 20 kg ganja

Under the supervision of the Drugs Prevention Committee, ganja was burnt in the drugs disposal area of the police headquarters.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:24 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Representational image.

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar police commissionerate police destroyed 20.5 kg ganja on Saturday.

Additional DCP C Raju, drugs disposal committee members and ACP (AR) C Pratap, Karimnagar town-III Inspector Srinivas, RI Suresh and others were present.