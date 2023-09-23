Karimnagar police destroy 20 kg ganja

Under the supervision of the Drugs Prevention Committee, ganja was burnt in the drugs disposal area of the police headquarters.
Karimnagar: The Karimnagar police commissionerate police destroyed 20.5 kg ganja on Saturday.
Under the supervision of the Drugs Prevention Committee, ganja was burnt in the drugs disposal area of the police headquarters.
Additional DCP C Raju, drugs disposal committee members and ACP (AR) C Pratap, Karimnagar town-III Inspector Srinivas, RI Suresh and others were present.