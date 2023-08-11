Friday, Aug 11, 2023
Future Kids hoopsters rule the roost at CISCE regional Basketball tournament

Future Kids School swept all the titles on offer after emerging champions in the Under-19, 17 and 14 categories at the CISCE regional Basketball tournament

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:45 PM, Fri - 11 August 23
The Future Kids Schools under-19, 17 and 14 teams that emerged champions

Hyderabad: The Future Kids School swept all the titles on offer after emerging champions in the Under-19, 17 and 14 categories at the CISCE AP and Telangana regional Basketball tournament at the Hyderabad Public School.

In the under-19 final, the Future Kids defeated Johnson Grammar School 37-30. Adwait top-scored for the winners with 14 points while Kirtahn waged a lone battle with 24 points for the losing outfit.

In the under-17 category, The Future Kids rode on Rithvik’s 18 points show to down St Joseph Public School 54-53.

Results:

U-19: Final: The Future Kids 37 (Adwait 14, Karthikeya 8) bt Johnson Grammar School 30 (Kirthan 24);
Semis: The Future Kids 36 bt Getanjali, Begumpet 18; Johnson Grammar School 45 bt Future Kids School, Rajamundry 38;

Under-17 Final: The Future Kids School 54 (Rithvik 18, Sreetej 8) bt St Joseph Public School (Yadav 10) 53;
Semis: The future kids 37 bt St Joseph Habsiguda 16; St Joseph 34 bt St Francis Madhurawada, Vizag 24;

U-14 Final: The Future Kids School 36 bt Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet 34.

