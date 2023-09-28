Future Olympians in the making at TSWREIS

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 06:40 AM, Thu - 28 September 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) is on a quest to identify, nurture and train sporting talent that would bring home Olympic medals.

Aiming at identifying sports talent at a very young age in SC communities and grooming them to win laurels in the international arena, the society is set to launch an exclusive Social Welfare Sports Academy at Shaikpet here in the first week of October. The academy, meant for boys, will train its best players in judo, wrestling, boxing, chess, Athletics and Shuttle.

Only the best players in each discipline from the TSWREIS’ mini and feeding sports academies will be selected and trained by prominent coaches at the Shaikpet academy. Apart from a special diet, the players will be extended state-of-the-art facilities. Students will also continue their regular academics.

The society is also drawing plans to set up an exclusive sports academy for girls as well and an announcement is expected shortly. Currently, the society operates 28 mini and feeding sports academies, which impart training to both girls and boys in 14 sports and games, including kabaddi, handball, boxing, wrestling, cricket and golf. Shortly, training for kho-kho and fencing, for both boys and girls, will be launched as well.

The society has already produced 28 international players, who bagged six medals, including a gold, and 24 players participated in various sports and games at the international level.

One of the top players from the society, athlete Agasara Nandini has been named in the Indian squad in Heptathlon (100 mts, 200 mts, shot put, long jump, high jump, javelin) in the ongoing Asian Games at Hangzhou, China. She will take part in the Heptathlon on September 30 and October 1.

A second-year BBA student at the TSWR Degree College for Women in Sangareddy, Nandini is the first girl to participate in the Asian Games from the society in athletics and the only girl from Telangana selected for the Asiad in athletics. Also, Malavath Poorna, the youngest Indian and youngest woman to conquer Mount Everest, is from TSWREIS.