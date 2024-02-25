Gandhari Maisamma jatara concludes in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 06:12 PM

Mancherial: The three-day long annual Gandhari Maisamma jatara ended at the historic Gandhari Khilla on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal on a grand scale on Sunday. The fair is an important religious and cultural affair of the Rodda clan belonging to Naikpod, one of the Scheduled Tribes.

On the final day, Chennur MLA Dr G Vivek, former MLA Nallala Odelu and local representatives offered prayers by visiting the fort, believed to have been built in 900 AD. He said steps would be taken to develop the fort as a tourist spot by bringing it to the notice of Chief Minister A Revanth Redy. Drinking water and electricity facilities would be created for the convenience of the devotees.

A praja darbar or grievance redressal programme was held to mark the conclusion of the fair. Officials of various departments received petitions submitted by the tribals during the programme.

On the second night, the elders of Rodda clan and priests revered Maisamma by performing Pedda Puja, the main event of the affair. They purified the deity and performed traditional rituals at the idol of the deity situated atop of the hillock. They draw Patnam, a unique drawing pattern to appease the goddess as per their custom.

Artistes presented traditional dance forms Thappetagullu and Pillanagovi, and many other art forms at foothills of the fort, enthralling audiences. Tribals belonging to several parts of Telangana, neighboring Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh arrived at the holy place.

Naikpod Seva Sangham district president Peddi Bhargav, Gandhari Khilla temple governing committee vice-chairman Ramesh, leader Ganji Rajanna and many others were present.