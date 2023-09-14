Ganesh Navratri: More pandals ahead of election season, officials make arrangements

Ganesh idols have flooded the market for sale with over 60 manufacturing centres operating under the GWMC limits. Skilled artisans hailing from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad settled here less than two decades ago.

14 September 23

Warangal: Ganesh Utsava committees are gearing up for the much-anticipated Ganesh Navratri festivities commencing on the 18th of this month. With the general elections just a few months away, there is a noticeable surge in the formation of Ganesh committees compared to previous years.

The presence of Lord Ganapathi promises to be even more resounding this time around, thanks to generous contributions from the sitting MLAs and opposition party hopefuls to youth groups and festival organisers for the installation of Ganesh idols.

Generally, the district witnesses the installation of between 20,000 to 24,000 idols of Ganesh each year. However, this year, the numbers are poised to rise significantly. In Warangal city alone, the number of Ganesh idols will increase from 6,000 to 10,000, according to official sources.

On Wednesday, Hanamkonda District Collector Siktha Patnaik stressed the importance of ensuring a peaceful atmosphere during the Ganesh Chavithi festival in the district, urging all necessary measures to be taken. Warangal Collector P Pravinya, GWMC Commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik, CP AV Ranganath and other officials attended the meeting and discussed the measures to be taken for the smooth conduct of the festivities.

Mayor Gundu Sudharani said that the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) was going to make all arrangements for the convenience of devotees at 24 identified locations across the city where the Ganesh idols are immersed “ Huge cranes, lighting, drinking water supply, sanitation facilities, and barricading will be done at these points,” she said.

However, it’s important to note that the prices of Ganesh idols have increased by 15 to 20 per cent compared to the previous year. Small idols that previously cost Rs 100 are now priced at Rs 125, Notably, idols standing six feet or taller are now selling for no less than Rs 20,000. This price hike is attributed to increased costs of raw materials.

