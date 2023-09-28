Ganesh processions paint Hyderabad with religious fervor

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:18 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad was bathed in a sea of colors and devotion on Thursday as the annual Khairatabad Ganesh Shoba Yatra commenced at approximately 9:00 am.

This grand procession attracted scores of people who thronged the streets to witness the spectacle.

The focal point of this spectacular event was the towering Khairatabad Ganesh idol, which stood at over 60 feet tall, adorned with decorations. As the procession set off, the air was filled with the sound of traditional music and chants.

All roads led to Tank Bund, where the main procession is set to culminate. The streets are brimming with eager devotees.

Hyderabad Traffic Police are playing a crucial role in managing the massive crowd and ensuring a smooth flow of traffic. They provided minute-to-minute updates regarding the Khairatabad Ganesh procession on social media, guiding commuters to alternate routes to minimize congestion.

By afternoon, the highlight of the day, the immersion of the colossal Bada Ganesh idol, is expected to be completed.

Simultaneously, various other Ganesh processions are underway in different parts of the city.

Meanwhile, in another corner of the city, the much-anticipated Balapur Laddu auction took place. The Balapur Laddu fetched an astounding sum of Rs 27 lakh this year.