Ganesh Utsav committees told to follow police guidelines

Special arrangements were being made for Ganesh idol procession and for immersion Sep 27. Along with swimmers, heavy duty cranes, lighting and CCTV cameras would be installed at immersion water bodies. Medical facilities were also being set up at the tanks, the CP said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:45 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier said that Ganesh Navaratri celebrations and immersion of idols should be celebrated in a peaceful atmosphere with devotion.

Tight security arrangements were being made for the Ganesh festival which would begin on Sep 18, he said at a coordination meeting with the office bearers of Stambhadri Ganesh Utsav Committee here Saturday.

Warrier told Ganesh Navaratri organisers to register online for setting up mandapams where DJs were not allowed. The organisers should ensure that volunteers must stay in the mandapams for 24 hours and to arrange queuing lines for the devotees.

Banners have to be set up at the mandapams with the details of committees and phone in-charges of the mandapams. Police, Municipal Corporation, fire, irrigation, medical, electricity, transport and other departments have been working in coordination to ensure that the festival was celebrated smoothly.

Special arrangements were being made for Ganesh idol procession and for immersion Sep 27. Along with swimmers, heavy duty cranes, lighting and CCTV cameras would be installed at immersion water bodies. Medical facilities were also being set up at the tanks, the CP said.

Kothagudem SP held meeting with officials

In Kothagudem, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G held a meeting with senior officials and told them to take precautions to prevent any untoward incident during Ganesh Navaratri celebrations.

Meetings should be held with the utsav committees under each police station and the rules and regulations should be explained to them. Steps should be taken to ensure that devotees coming to river Godavari at Bhadrachalam for immersion do not face any difficulties. Route maps should be prepared so that there would be no traffic disruption during the immersion procession, he said.