Gang held in JLM exam malpractice case in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:48 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Tuesday announced the arrest of six persons in connection with an alleged attempt at malpractice in the TSSPDCL Lineman’s exam.

The arrested persons were Mohd.Firoz Khan (46), ADE Line at TSSPDCL, Malakpet (Arrested by Amberpet police), M.Saidulu (43), Assistant Divisional Engineer, Sub-Station Miryalaguda, B.Navya (25), a private employee from Dilsukhnagar, Shaik Sajan (27), Sub-Engineer from Jagityal district, Syed Khaleemullah (25), a BTech student from Nalgonda district and Ch.Shiva Prasad (32), a private electrician from Nalgonda, who appeared for the exam.

According to the police, in the recently conducted Junior Lineman’s Examination by TSSPDCL on July 17, Shiva Prasad was caught by invigilators carrying a mobile phone in the examination hall and attempting to commit malpractice.

Based on a complaint, a case was booked at the Ghatkesar and Amberpet police stations.

Further investigations revealed Shiva Prasad’s connection with an organised gang in commission of malpractice, who took money from candidates by promising them jobs. They shared answers through messages on the mobile phones.