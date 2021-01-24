Gang pulls off Muthoot heist in 15 mins

Armed members wearing helmets, masks entered Muthoot Finance office in Hosur minutes after it opened

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Fifteen minutes was all it took for 22-year-old Rup Singh Baghal’s gang to pull off the shocking heist from the Muthoot Finance branch on Bagalur Road in Hosur, Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The morning dacoity, which saw the armed gang wearing helmets and masks entering the Muthoot Finance office minutes after it opened at 9.15 am, had two of the dacoits holding three employees hostage, while the others ransacked the office before escaping with over 25 kg of gold jewellery and cash.

Police said the gang had meticulously planned the entire heist, with Rup Singh along with his accomplice Amith alias Vivek Shukla of Indore, who is now absconding, and others scouting several Muthoot offices.

While staying in Electronic City in Bengaluru, Rup Singh and others scouted the offices at Bengaluru, Krishnagiri and Hosur for over three months and finally zeroed on the Hosur branch since it had two roads in the front and behind it, which would help them escape after the robbery.

After selecting the place, about 15 days ago, Amith visited the spot thrice and observed the entire area and shot a video on his phone. He also visited the finance company posing as a customer. Rup Singh meanwhile roped in his brother Shanker Singh Baghal and other accomplice Pavan Kumar Vishkarma, according to Cyberabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar.

Amith knew the container lorry owner Kaushal Kumar and after arranging it, met Lulya Pandey five days ago to buy seven pistols, 10 magazines and 97 rounds. As per Amith’s instructions, the container was parked on the Karnataka-TN border after it returned from unloading bikes in Kerala.

At the Hosur Muthoot office, Rup Singh and Shanker Singh stood guard outside the office while Amith, Pavan Kumar, Bhupendhar Manji and Vivek Mandal went in to complete the plan, which went extremely well, enabling the gang to steal the gold, travel 670 km across the borders of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh on their way to Nagpur, till the Telangana Police stepped in at 3 am on Saturday.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .