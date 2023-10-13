Not possible for Congress to implement six guarantees: Gangula

Gangula Kamalakar opined that it was not possible for the Congress party to implement its six guarantees if it came to power in Telangana

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar opined that it was not possible for the Congress party to implement its six guarantees if it came to power in Telangana.

The congress party, which has failed in the governance in Karnataka, was facing troubles implementing poll assurance schemes in that state, the Minister said while interacting with media persons at Chinthakunta here on Thursday.

Andhra leaders were trying to enter Telangana under the banners of Congress and BJP parties. Stating that both the parties have secret understanding, he informed that Congress b-forms would be prepared in BJP office while BJP b-forms would be available in Congress party office.

In the 2018 election, BRS party candidates were not given the opportunity even to give advertisements in newspapers. Though all the surveys were in favor of the congress party at that time, BRS came to power in the state.

Scared of defeat, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, who had earlier challenged to contest against the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, has decided to contest again from Huzurabad constituency. The BJP legislature was talking for the sake of his upper-hand in the party. How Rajender would become the Chief Minister since the BJP was not in a position to win at least one MLA seat in the state in the coming assembly elections.

Talking about BJP national leader and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s comments on ganja circulation in Karimnagar, the Minister said that there was no need to take MP’s comments into consideration. Does anybody encourage ganja? He questioned and said that the Commissioner of Police was already instructed to make the town ganja free.