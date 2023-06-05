Gangula wants people to know how Telangana overcame power crisis

Speaking at the Vidyuthu Vijayotsavam, Kamalakar stressed the significance of educating the public about Telangana government's achievements in providing uninterrupted power supply

Updated On - 07:45 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar highlighted the importance of informing the public about how the State government successfully addressed the power crisis following the formation of Telangana State.

Speaking at the Vidyuthu Vijayotsavam here on Monday, Kamalakar stressed the significance of educating the public about the State government’s achievements in providing uninterrupted power supply to all sectors, thus overcoming the power crisis that existed after the formation of Telangana. He credited Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s reforms for the State’s ability to resolve the power crisis.

Subsequently, the Minister, accompanied by Manakondur MLA Rasami Balakishan, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu, and others, inspected the cable bridge and Manair River Front works. During a review meeting at the Collectorate conference hall, Kamalakar announced that IT Minister KT Rama Rao would inaugurate the cable bridge on June 21.

He instructed officials to make extensive arrangements for cultural programmes to be held on June 21 and 22 and asked them to organise laser and firework shows to commemorate the inauguration of the cable bridge.