Gear up for Covid-19 vaccine administration: Sangareddy Additional Collector

Since the government is expected to launch vaccine administration anytime soon, the Additional Collector has conducted a meeting with District Task Force on immunisation.

Sangareddy: Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Rajaharshi Shah has instructed the officials to gear up for administration of the Covid-19 vaccination. Since the government is expected to launch vaccine administration anytime soon, the Additional Collector has conducted a meeting with District Task Force on immunisation. Saying that 9,335 health workers, and 1,630 Police personnel were enrolled for Covid-19 vaccination administration, Shah has said that they were on the job to identify the sanitation workers across the district. He further said that the people aged above 50 years and people aged below 50, but suffering from chronic diseases will get the Covid-19 vaccination jab early.

Since the Union government has decided to launch the Polio vaccination drive on January 17, the Additional Collector has asked the officials to make all the necessary efforts to administer the vaccination without any issues. Zilla Parishad CEO, Yellaiah, Project Director, DRDO, Srinivas Rao, DEO, Rajesh, DMHO, Dr Mojiram Rathod, Immunisation Officer Dr Shashanka and others were present.

