Tharun Bhascker applauds Hyderabad’s remarkable transformation in last 10 years

The director expressed his delight at the city's substantial development, crediting the government for infusing new vigour into its progress.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:35 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: In an interview with Telugu daily Namaste Telangana, the director cum actor Tharun Bhascker heaped praises on Telangana government for elevating Hyderabad to a world-class city.

When asked about the changes in Hyderabad over the last decade, he expressed his delight at the city’s substantial development, crediting the government for infusing new vigour into its progress.

“Previously, people preferred Chennai or Bangalore over Hyderabad, but now they are relocating here. This is truly something to take pride in,” he affirmed.

Comparing the present state of the city to its past, Tharun remarked, “Hyderabad’s facilities have seen significant expansion. Despite the substantial influx of people seeking livelihoods, traffic issues have been notably mitigated by the government’s initiative to construct numerous flyovers.”

He also highlighted the remarkable increase in groundwater levels in Telangana, noting that in the past, one had to dig several hundred feet to access water. Now, there is an abundant supply of groundwater in the region.

Tharun also pointed out the exceptional maintenance of roads and the noticeable increase in greenery. He attributed this transformation to the successful implementation of CM KCR’s Haritha Haram program, which has given Telangana a lush and vibrant appearance today.

Tharun Bhascker’s upcoming film ‘Keedaa Cola‘ is slated to release on December 3 in theatres.

