Gender-free fragrances from ITC Engage embrace diversity, inclusivity

ITC Engage has launched their gender-free fragrance, One Soul, which matches the free soul sensibilities of individuals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:09 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: In today’s times, there is an incessant urge to break stereotypes and set new norms while shattering old ideologies and adapting to perspectives that allow you to think from a wider spectrum.

ITC Engage has launched their gender-free fragrance, One Soul, which matches the free soul sensibilities of individuals and has notes that have both masculine and feminine elements. Its radically fresh composition of sparkling citrus and crisp aromatic spicy notes blended with smooth amber and woods is an expression of the non-binary, gender-fluid environment.

Breaking free from societal norms and embracing diversity, these fragrances are empowering individuals to express themselves regardless of gender. These scents are gaining popularity as individuals seek to express their unique identities and embrace a more inclusive approach to beauty and personal care.

Moving away from the conventional: For decades, the fragrance industry has adhered to the belief that scents can be categorised as either ‘masculine’ or ‘feminine.’ Gender-free fragrances provide a platform for individuals to express their true selves without conforming to societal expectations.

Self-expression is the key: One of the key drivers behind the popularity of gender-free fragrances is the desire for self-expression. These scents allow individuals to transcend limitations and choose fragrances based on personal preference rather than prescribed norms.

Blurring boundaries: Gender-free fragrances are redefining what it means to create and wear a scent. Perfumers are now able to push the boundaries of creativity, crafting unique blends that challenge traditional scent profiles.

Rise of inclusivity culture: The rise of gender-free fragrances reflects a broader cultural shift towards inclusivity and acceptance.

