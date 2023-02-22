Genome Valley generates indirect employment

It has aided in generating employment to many people, especially women from the neighbouring villages

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Many women from Turkapally, Malakpet, Kolthur, Laxmapur and Karakapatla are working as ground staff at Genome Valley.

Hyderabad: Genome Valley is home to leading companies from across the world and even while playing host to global visitors, has aided in generating employment to many people, especially women from the neighbouring villages.

Many women from Turkapally, Lalgadi Malakpet, Kolthur, Laxmapur and Karakapatla are working as ground staff. Their salaries range from Rs 11,000 to Rs 15,000 a month with bank accounts, ESI and PF provisions as well.

TSIIC operates She Shuttle services for the convenience of women working at Genome Valley. This apart, TSRTC buses are also operated in regular frequencies, besides, there are auto-rickshaws. Transportation is not an issue and women working as ground staff reach their work places in shifts.

There are employees, who arrive from Gajwel, Thegulla and other villages covering about 30 km distance. Apart from direct employment, Genome Valley is generating indirect employment. Auto-rickshaw and cab drivers, tea and tiffin centres and others are making decent earnings. Since there are quite a few food courts and eateries, logistics supply has turned into another source of revenue generation for many.

With many technical staff members from other cities working in different companies, there is a considerable demand for rented accommodations. Genome Valley has aided in triggering the economy in the neighbouring villages and not to mention the demand for land in the region.

A senior official from TSIIC says till recently an acre land was sold for about Rs 1.5 crore and now the prices have escalated to about Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore per acre in the villages neighbouring Genome Valley.