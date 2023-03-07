Get ready to immerse yourself in AR Rahman melodies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:45 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Hyderabad: After impressing one and all with its impeccable talent line-up, Zee Telugu’s ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship’ is all set to give its fans a special surprise yet again. The show, which has an unparalleled commitment to delivering the best, is gearing up to take the excitement level a notch higher with its latest episode.

The upcoming weekend special of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ will see the top contestants singing songs of the music maestro AR Rahman and celebrating his legacy, melodies and harmonies like never before! What’s more interesting is that in this special episode will see flautist Naveen Kumar mesmerise everyone with his extraordinary performance.

Tune into Zee Telugu, this Sunday, March 12, at 9 pm, to experience this enchanting ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship – AR Rahman special’ episode.

The show will begin with the host Pradeep and the mentors making a dynamic entry on the classic song, ‘Muqabla’. However, making this special episode grander will be famous flautist Naveen Kumar, who is known for his work with AR Rahman. Naveen will take the audience on an incredible journey as he narrates his experiences with Rahman. This will be followed by a special performance by Naveen on a song by the maestro that will certainly leave the audience spellbound.

Not just the contestants, the mentors, and voice trainers will also be seen giving exceptional performances and tributes by crooning AR Rahman’s classic creations during this special episode. While anchor Saketh’s funny antics will make everyone ROFL, a captivating performance by Sashank and Prakruthi Reddy will leave everyone enchanted.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the musical brilliance of AR Rahman and his melodies as the contestants sing some of his most iconic songs, such as the song ‘Andaala Raakshsive’ from ‘Oke Okkadu’ to ‘Ale Ale’ from ‘Boys’. One of the most popular songs ‘Chakkori’ from ‘Saahasam Swasaga Saagipo’ and ‘Patchani Thota’ from ‘Kadali’ will leave the audience grooving. So, this weekend, get ready to immerse yourself in these magical melodies.