Getting rid of roaches, rodents in 5 simple ways

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 11:33 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Hyderabad: No matter the type of pest – whether it’s roaches, ants, termites, or rodents the common thing entering your house is in search of food and water.

There can be many sources which they can easily spot to enter your home. Roaches, in particular, are attracted to the combination of warm and humid climates anywhere in the world. Roaches are attracted to your home for a variety of reasons but attraction is only the first part. They have to actually be able to get into your home to wreak havoc.

Here are the five top reasons why they are feasting at your home.

Dirty dishes

Roaches are in your home for two reasons, they’re either seeking shelter or they want food. Dirty dishes in the sink or anywhere in your home which have leftover food on them, are exactly what cockroaches are looking for. Letting dirty dishes sit in your sink gives these pests food to go after.

Excess moisture

This is the lesser known fact about this pest in general, cockroaches need moisture to survive. Dripping or cracked shower doors are some of the most common things which attract this creature inside residential homes. If you have a source of excess moisture at your home, make sure to set up the place quickly.

Trash

Garbage is the biggest source of food for pests, so be sure to take your garbage consistently out and dispose of it more frequently. Also, make sure to keep your garbage sealed so there are no access points.

Leftover crumbs on kitchen slab

Leaving crumbs on your kitchen floor or counters is another source of food that cockroaches will be attracted to. This means wiping down your counters and sweeping the floor more often is the best option, you can also use disinfectant to clean the counter when you notice crumbs.

Food on floor

We often overlook this but the leftover food of pets or small babies is another major attraction for the cockroaches. If you have a pet that often doesn’t eat all of its food and leaves it lying around for later, you may want to get a sealable bowl. Which not only retains the food but also will not allow the roaches to linger in the house for long.