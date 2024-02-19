GHMC Budget Session to be held at head office on Monday

The eventful day comes after a delay of more than three months and multiple requests by the corporators. Multiple development works in the city were on hold due to the delay in the 2024-25 budget.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 February 2024, 01:33 PM

Hyderabad: The budget session of GHMC is scheduled to be held at the GHMC head office on Monday.

The eventful day comes after a delay of more than three months and multiple requests by the corporators. Multiple development works in the city were on hold due to the delay in the 2024-25 budget.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi in her address, thanked the government for allocating Rs. 1,100 crore for the current financial year and spoke in brief about the initiatives to be taken up this year.

Around 10 per cent of the budget is expected to be allocated to enhance greenery in the city. With Rs. 375 crore 57 theme parks will be established in all zones. Another Rs. 1,640 crore has been allotted to develop roads in the city in addition to constructing more flyovers, skywalks and underpasses.