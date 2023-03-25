GHMC comes up with ‘selfie walls’ to discourage garbage dumping

The walls that are prone to defacement and those along open places vulnerable for garbage dumping, are being turned into attractive and colourful selfie walls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

The ‘selfie walls’ are designated areas of an establishment or place with attractive backdrops or wall murals.

Hyderabad: To discourage practises such as dumping of garbage in public places and pasting of wall posters, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has come up with an innovative concept.

The walls that are prone to defacement and those along open places vulnerable for garbage dumping, are being turned into attractive and colourful selfie walls.

The ‘selfie walls’ are designated areas of an establishment or place with attractive backdrops or wall murals. The concept behind these walls is to encourage people to click pictures and it is generally adopted by commercial establishments as a part of their advertisement activity.

In the Kukatpally zone, the selfie walls with the background of butterfly wings in Chintal (HMT Road) and Suraram, a selfie wall with a mural of biceps at Suraram and another selfie wall painted with balloons have already turned into a hit among people, especially youngsters.

Meanwhile, the GHMC said the sanitation staff are able to keep selfie walls and its premises clean with lesser effort compared to other areas. “With locals getting involved and using the walls for selfie, the issue of litter here has come down,” said an official from GHMC Kukatpally zone.

The official further said the colourful painted backdrops being actively used by people has acted as a check on defacement of public properties. “We have noticed that, companies are not pasting advertisement material on the walls where artworks have been taken up,” he said.

Instead of enforcement activity which involves identification of establishments and levying penalties, selfie points, besides addressing the issues related to the defacement of public property, also imparts an aesthetic touch to the streets.