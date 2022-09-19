| Ghmc Council Meeting On Tuesday 26 Proposals To Be Placed For Ratification

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:10 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Council meeting will be held on Tuesday and 26 proposals that were approved by the GHMC Standing Committee will be placed before the Council for ratification.

Conservation and development of Sardar Mahal into a cultural centre, construction of a bridge across Hussain Sagar surplus nala (near Ashok Nagar) and construction of a multipurpose function hall in Ayyappa Ground in Vengal Rao Nagar ward are some of the proposals that will be ratified.

The proposal to develop a model market in Ameerpet and another model market in Punjagutta will also be placed before the GHMC Council.