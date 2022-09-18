Model corridors to dot Hyderabad

Hyderabad: For a city that is increasingly becoming an example for other cities when it comes to building infrastructure, Hyderabad is keeping up the tempo. The latest addition to the list is model corridors that will soon dot the city, along with which junction development and beautification will be taken up.

The corporation has already approved the proposal to develop or reshape the Bandlaguda Main Road to Aramghar stretch into a model corridor and plans are to develop the entire Masab Tank-Mehdipatnam-Gachibowli stretch on the same lines.

Under the model corridor, a three-lane main carriageway will be developed adjacent to the central median and a 6-metre service road adjacent to the main carriageway will be built with a kerb demarcating both these roads.

It is not only seamless commuting that these model corridors offer. They will have in-store exclusive facilities for cyclists and pedestrians. Adjacent to the service road, a 1.8-metre bicycle track will be developed and another kerb will separate the cyclists from the traffic on service roads while adjacent to the cycle track, a pavement with greenery will be developed.

The exclusive storm water drain infrastructure for these roads will also make them unique compared to other roads in the city. All this infrastructure will be developed on a 75 feet road on one side of the central median and the same will come up on the other side of the central median.

“Even the best quality bitumen is damaged if the water is stagnant. The stormwater drain along these

roads will drain out the water within a short span of time. For the development of a model corridor, the road should be a minimum of 150 feet wide,” a GHMC official said.

This infrastructure development is in addition to the 12 junction improvement works proposed in different parts of the city. The proposal to develop and beautify the Aramghar junction at a cost of Rs 263.50 lakh has been approved and 11 more junctions will be developed on similar lines.

“In addition to regular junction improvements and beautification, under the flyovers, we will develop areas for people to sit, relax and have a cup of tea. The plan is to develop 12 such junctions in different parts of the city, i.e. two per GHMC zone,” an official from the civic body said.