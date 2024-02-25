GHMC Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shoban Reddy joins Congress

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 February 2024, 04:59 PM

Ghmc Deputy Mayor

Hyderabad: GHMC Deputy Mayor, M Srilatha Shoban Reddy and her husband, trade union leader Shoban Reddy joined Congress party in the presence of AICC Telangana affairs incharge, Deepa Dasmunsi at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

The couple quit BRS party yesterday. This development comes close on the heels of the resignations of former GHMC mayor Bonthu Rammohan and former deputy mayor Baba Fasuddin from BRS and had joined Congress.