GHMC polls: AIMIM- Iquilab forays into election pitch

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Hyderabad: A new political party, All India Majlis-e-Inquilab-e-Millat (AIMIM- Iquilab) is seeking to reach out to the voters in the old city and seeking votes cutting across religious lines in the old city. Formed in July last year, the party which is campaigning against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has fielded candidates from 16 divisions.

“People are fed up with lack of developmental activities in MIM represented pockets,” said Moulana Syed Taraq Quadri, president, Inquilab-e-Millat. Party leader MA Qavi Abbasi said there were complaints against the corporators of the party on several counts.

“The recent floods were attributed to the shrinking of tanks due to mass encroachments. But the AIMIM is not coming up with concrete plans to prevent such incidents in future and instead is targeting the BJP,” he said. The party contestants are holding padayatra and explaining their manifesto which includes remodeling of drainage system and nala, setting up libraries on par with Basthi Dawakhanas, judicial powers to TS Wakf Board, improvement of government-run education institutions in old city and 12 per cent Muslim reservation among other.

