GHMC polls: Galli party or lolli party, your choice, says KTR

KTR says double engine needed for growth of Hyderabad and Telangana

Hyderabad: Similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s double engine reference during the Bihar elections, calling for the same party to be in power at the Centre and State, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said the same principle was applicable in Hyderabad as well. The TRS had to be in power in the GHMC and in the State as well for faster growth and development.

During the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent floods, it was Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who stood by the poor and extended all the support. On the other hand, the opposition parties and their leaders had stayed comfortably in their homes, he said.

“Choose between the pucca local galli party, or the kirkiri Congress or the lolli Delhi party,” Rao asked the people while addressing a road show at Hotel Shiva Junction in Mallapur.

The TRS is working for the welfare of the poor and already many development works have been taken up in Uppal and neighbouring areas. Similarly, the laying of trunk line works was being planned to ensure free flow of rainwater downstream into the River Musi, he said.

While the TRS was approaching the people seeking votes on the good work it had done, the opposition parties were coming up with false promises. How can anyone believe the Congress party’s assurance of extending a financial assistance of Rs.50,000 to rain-affected families, he asked.

“Bear in mind that if Hyderabad develops, Telangana also develops. Likewise, if Hyderabad is drowned in disturbances, investments will be affected,” Rao said.

The TRS working president also took a dig at Modi’s promise of Rs.15 lakh in every Indian citizen’s bank account, saying that all those who got the Rs15 lakh could vote for the BJP in the GHMC elections, while those who did not get could vote for the TRS party.

He also reiterated that BJP leaders were making false statements on what the Centre had given to Telangana, while the truth was that it was Telangana that was giving money as tax to the Centre without fail. It was the money of taxpayers from Telangana that Modi and Amit Shah were using to develop roads and infrastructure in Patna, Varanasi and others.

He also decried the BJP’s attempts to make Hyderabad a ‘vidwesha nagaram’, a city of hate, while the TRS was striving for a ‘vishwa nagaram’, a global city.

