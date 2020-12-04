GHMC Polls: Sajjanar inspects security at counting centres

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said three-tier security was provided at all the counting centres and added that elaborate security arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of the counting.

By | Published: 1:52 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the counting of votes polled during the GHMC elections was progressing peacefully at counting centres in the limits of the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

As a precautionary measure, the Police Commissioner’s Reserve Force was deployed at Mailardevpally, Rajendranagar, Jagadgirigutta, Jeedimetla, Miyapur, Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, Kukatpally and Sanathnagar.

Apart from counting centres, security has been strengthened at sensitive areas in Cyberabad limits. As many as 7,000 police personnel were deployed at counting centres and sensitive areas in Cyberabad.

Special police pickets were posted at sensitive areas under the supervision of senior police officials. Polling agents were allowed into the counting hall only after verifying their valid passes issued by the State Election Commission.

Tents, drinking water, sanitizers and masks were also provided at the counting centres. Sajjanar said victory rallies would not be permitted till 48 hours after completion of counting and if anyone tries to violate the rules, stern action would be taken against them.

He said stringent action would be taken against those who are spreading rumours and provocative messages through social media.

