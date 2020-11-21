GHMC polls: SEC rejects 90 nominations

The total number of validly nominated candidates is 1,825

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday rejected 90 nominations out of 2,575 that were received so far for the GHMC elections.

As many as 1,893 candidates filed 2,575 nominations for the ensuing polls. Of them, 90 were rejected by the returning officers after scrutiny. The total number of validly nominated candidates is 1,825.

The last date of withdrawal of nominations is Sunday, according to a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .