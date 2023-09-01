GHMC’s remarkable progress in providing 2BHK homes for urban poor

A total of 3.67 lakh applications were mapped with Assembly constituencies of the State, of which 3.55 lakh pertained to 24 Assembly constituencies of GHMC area.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:45 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: Of the 1 lakh two-bedroom housing units taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for urban poor families, 69,532 houses have been completed in all aspects. Of these, 4,074 units in 30 in-situ slums were already handed over to the beneficiaries and the remaining 65,458 dwelling units are earmarked for handing over in phases.

Under the State Government flagship programme of the 2BHK Housing Scheme, the GHMC has taken up these projects in 111 locations of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal- Malkajgiri, and Sanga Reddy district areas. The applications for allotment of 2BHK houses in GHMC applied through PMAY (Urban), and Meeseva received by Collectors of these districts stood at about 7.09 lakh.

The data capturing of the balance of 3.42 lakh applications is also under process by GHMC staff across all the circles. A total of 412 revenue teams have been formed by the District Collectors for conducting the eligibility of the applicants as per the government guidelines and so far 1,84,317 applications have been surveyed.

In phase-I, it is proposed to allot a total of 11,700 2BHK houses at 500 beneficiaries per Assembly constituency for 23 constituencies and 200 beneficiaries for Secunderabad Cantonment consitituency.