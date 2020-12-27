GHMC property tax revenue spot on despite covid

By | Published: 12:09 am 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Despite lockdown and the recent elections, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)’s property tax collections have crossed Rs 1,191 crore till date and with three more months left in the financial year, officials are expecting the figure to cross last year’s collection of Rs 1,472 crore.

Since March this year, GHMC officials were involved in different activities, especially those related with Covid pandemic and measures taken up during lockdown and post unlock situations.

This apart, in the recent elections in the municipal corporation, many officials were entrusted with different responsibilties related to the conduct of elections. Considering all these factors, there were apprehensions over the impact of property tax collections this financial year.

GHMC collected Rs 573 crore property tax under the Early Bird Scheme this financial year which is Rs 38 crore higher than last year’s collections of Rs 535 crore.

Considering the lockdown impact, the State government had extended the five per cent rebate facility under Early Bird scheme till May 31 against the annual practice of offering for one month. There are about 2.80 lakh commercial properties and nearly 16.70 lakh residential structures in GHMC limits.

Going by the current collections, this financial year, there is every possibility of property tax collections being higher than last financial year’s collections, said a senior official.

Further, the State government as Deepavali gift has issued orders for implementation of 50 per cent relief in property tax to residential property owners across all Urban Local Bodies in the State including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for 2020-21.

Residential property owners in GHMC have been given 50 per cent relief against annual property tax of upto Rs 15,000 for the 2020-2021 financial year. If the owners in these categories have already paid full tax, the 50 per cent relief will be adjusted in the next financial year.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .